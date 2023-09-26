HamberMenu
CPI(M) scrambles to contain the political fallout of Aravindakshan’s arrest by ED

September 26, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
A march taken out by CPI(M) workers in Wadakkanchery on Tuesday in protest against arrest of P.R. Aravindakshan in connection with Karuvannur scam.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] scrambled to contain the political fallout of the arrest of party leader P.R. Aravindakshan by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam case.

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan termed Mr. Aravindakshan’s detention as a political vendetta.

He said the ED had arrested the councillor from his house for daring to lodge a custodial assault against agency officials and terming the money laundering charges against him false.

“The BJP and the Congress are using the ED to get to the CPI(M). They are also pursuing a plot to destroy Kerala’s cooperative sector,” Mr. Govindan said. The CPI(M) would resist the move politically and legally.

Mr. Aravindakshan’s arrest also seemed ominous for A. C. Moideen, MLA, another top CPI(M) leader under the ED scanner in connection with the bank scam.

The CPI(M) might seek legal recourse to insulate him and other potential targets of ED investigation from arrest, perhaps by moving an anticipatory bail petition in the High Court.

The CPI(M) has also signalled that it would not consent to ED notices in future tangles with the Central agency without exploring legal options.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) ‘s attempt to blame politics and fraught Centre-State relations for brushing off increasingly strident money laundering accusations revolving around party-controlled cooperative banks cut no ice with the Congress or the BJP.

Mainstream and social media worked overtime to crowd out the CPI(M)‘s defence that the ED probe was politically motivated.

Instead, they sought to replace the narrative by continuously airing stories of ordinary families left in the lurch by “corruption-ridden and bankrupt” cooperative banks hardpressed to redeem even small pledges.

The bank scam charges were not solely confined to the CPI(M) in the LDF. Its closest alliance partner, the Communist Party of India (CPI), was taking intense flak for corruption charges centred around the party-administered Kandala Cooperative Bank in Thiruvananthapuram. The emerging financial scam has blunted CPI’s traditional role as a corrective force in the LDF.

Its State executive, which met here on Tuesday, reportedly demanded the government to rescue cooperative-sector banks. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had assured depositors and cooperative society members that the government would guarantee the depositors’ money.

