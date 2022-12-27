ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) says rift between two Jayarajans a media imagination

December 27, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] appears to close ranks to avert the allegations of dissension at the apex level of the party.

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan told reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday that the alleged rift between party State committee member P. Jayarajan and Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener E. P. Jayarajan, a Central committee member, was a figment of media imagination.

Mr. Govindan, who is in New Delhi to attend the party’s Polit Bureau meeting, denied the CPI(M) apex forum had discussed the issue.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. E.P. Jayarajan remained silent on the subject. He demurred when asked whether Mr. P. Jayarajan accused him of giving political cover and patronage to a hilltop Ayurveda resort co-owned by his relatives in Kannur at the CPI(M) ‘s State committee meeting last week.

Some sections of the media speculated that Mr. E.P. Jayarajan’s “rivals” would use the party communique that encourages cadres to report organisational corruption and elitism to target him. They also suggested that Mr. E.P. Jayarajan signalled his willingness to step down as LDF convener, given the “vilification” campaign against him.

When asked in Kannur whether he would attend the party’s State secretariat meeting at AKG Centre on Friday, Mr. E.P. Jayarajan replied: “You (journalists) are free to draw your conclusions and write whatever you want to”.

Meanwhile, the Congress and the BJP moved to capitalise on what they perceived as a chink in the CPI(M) armour.

Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPI(M) had been sitting on complaints of amassment of wealth and nepotism against Mr. E.P. Jayarajan since 2019. Mr. Vijayan was keen to send the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader K. M. Shaji’s house based on a frivolous complaint. However, the Chief Minister applied a different yardstick for the top CPI(M) brass, he alleged.

The ruling party quickly punished a Student Federation of India (SFI) leader who was caught sipping beer on a mobile phone camera. The video went viral on social media. Nevertheless, the party turned a blind eye to the alleged financial shenanigans of Mr. E. P. Jayarajan, Mr. Satheesan said.

BJP State president K. Surendran described the CPI(M) as a State-backed organised criminal mafia. The allegations against Mr. E. P. Jayarajan were just the tip of the iceberg. He accused the CPI(M) of profiting directly from crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US