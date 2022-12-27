CPI(M) says rift between two Jayarajans a media imagination

December 27, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] appears to close ranks to avert the allegations of dissension at the apex level of the party.

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan told reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday that the alleged rift between party State committee member P. Jayarajan and Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener E. P. Jayarajan, a Central committee member, was a figment of media imagination.

Mr. Govindan, who is in New Delhi to attend the party’s Polit Bureau meeting, denied the CPI(M) apex forum had discussed the issue.

Mr. E.P. Jayarajan remained silent on the subject. He demurred when asked whether Mr. P. Jayarajan accused him of giving political cover and patronage to a hilltop Ayurveda resort co-owned by his relatives in Kannur at the CPI(M) ‘s State committee meeting last week.

Some sections of the media speculated that Mr. E.P. Jayarajan’s “rivals” would use the party communique that encourages cadres to report organisational corruption and elitism to target him. They also suggested that Mr. E.P. Jayarajan signalled his willingness to step down as LDF convener, given the “vilification” campaign against him.

When asked in Kannur whether he would attend the party’s State secretariat meeting at AKG Centre on Friday, Mr. E.P. Jayarajan replied: “You (journalists) are free to draw your conclusions and write whatever you want to”.

Meanwhile, the Congress and the BJP moved to capitalise on what they perceived as a chink in the CPI(M) armour.

Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPI(M) had been sitting on complaints of amassment of wealth and nepotism against Mr. E.P. Jayarajan since 2019. Mr. Vijayan was keen to send the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader K. M. Shaji’s house based on a frivolous complaint. However, the Chief Minister applied a different yardstick for the top CPI(M) brass, he alleged.

The ruling party quickly punished a Student Federation of India (SFI) leader who was caught sipping beer on a mobile phone camera. The video went viral on social media. Nevertheless, the party turned a blind eye to the alleged financial shenanigans of Mr. E. P. Jayarajan, Mr. Satheesan said.

BJP State president K. Surendran described the CPI(M) as a State-backed organised criminal mafia. The allegations against Mr. E. P. Jayarajan were just the tip of the iceberg. He accused the CPI(M) of profiting directly from crime.