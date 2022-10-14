CPI(M) says accused in human sacrifice case not its active members

‘Propaganda spread by BJP and Congress to tarnish the image of the party which is in the forefront of fighting irrational beliefs and superstition’

PTI Pathanamthitta
October 14, 2022 18:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has denied reports that two of the three accused in the human sacrifice case are its active members, terming the allegations baseless.

“The reports that the accused in the double murder case are active members of the CPI(M) are baseless. They are not party members nor do they have any responsibility in the party or in any of its associated organisations as claimed by the media houses,” CPI(M) district secretary K.P. Udayabhanu said in a statement on Thursday.

Three persons Bhagaval Singh, 68, a massage therapist and his wife Laila, 59, along with prime accused Mohammed Shafi, 52, were arrested after details of the gruesome murders came out on October 11.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The CPI(M) said it was a propaganda spread by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress to tarnish the image of the party which is in the forefront of fighting irrational beliefs and superstitious practices.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Udayabhanu said it was the CPI(M) which first sought stern action against the culprits in the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app