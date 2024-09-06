CPI(M) rules out party inquiry against CM’s political secretary 

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has ruled out any party inquiry against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s political secretary P. Sasi.

After chairing a CPI(M) State secretariat meeting here, State secretary M.V. Govindan told newspersons that Left Democratic Front Independent legislator P.V. Anvar’s public protestations against Mr. Sasi were not reflected in his petition to the party.

The CPI(M) secretariat weighed Mr. Anvar’s petition in granular detail. It adopted a dualistic approach to the issues raised by Mr. Anvar against the police and the Chief Minister’s political office.

“The CPI(M) felt the government should investigate the charges Mr. Anvar raised against the police. Subsequently, the government announced a high-level team headed by the State Police Chief. The party would inquire about the political issues raised by the LDF legislator. It would not protect wrongdoers in the government or the party,” Mr. Govindan said.

He said Mr. Anvar, as a member of the CPI(M) parliamentary party, should have, optimally, raised the charges in the party instead of going public. Mr. Govindan conceded that Mr. Anvar was not a party member and, hence, was not bound by the organisation’s discipline. “The party did not plan to enlighten him either,” he said.

Mr. Govindan said the Congress cynically used Mr. Anvar’s averments to assail the CPI(M) and the government. “The Congress suddenly seemed to have sanctified Mr. Anvar, whom the party had termed an anti-environment realtor. It wanted to cast a shadow on the ongoing branch conference by politicising Mr. Anvar’s grievances,” he said.

He said defection of K.L. Mohana Varma, Congress newspaper Veekshanam’s former editor, to the Bharatiya Janata Party had embarrassed the Opposition party. Hence, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan attempted to save face, somewhat meekly, by accusing Mr. Vijayan of despatching ADGP, Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar, to negotiate with an RSS leader.

Mr. Govindan also rebutted Mr. Satheesan’s accusation that the CPI(M) had scuttled the Thrissur Pooram to stoke Hindu majoritarian sentiment to aid the BJP in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency.

“Mr Satheesan should remember that the Congress’ vote share plummeted, an estimated 86,000 votes, while the LDF candidate increased the ruling front’s vote share by 16,628 votes,” he said.

