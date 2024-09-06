GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI(M) rules out party inquiry against CM’s political secretary 

State secretary M.V. Govindan says LDF Independent legislator P.V. Anvar’s public protestations against Chief Minister’s political secretary P. Sasi not reflected in his petition to the party

Published - September 06, 2024 08:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has ruled out any party inquiry against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s political secretary P. Sasi. 

After chairing a CPI(M) State secretariat meeting here, State secretary M.V. Govindan told newspersons that Left Democratic Front Independent legislator P.V. Anvar’s public protestations against Mr. Sasi were not reflected in his petition to the party.  

The CPI(M) secretariat weighed Mr. Anvar’s petition in granular detail. It adopted a dualistic approach to the issues raised by Mr. Anvar against the police and the Chief Minister’s political office. 

“The CPI(M) felt the government should investigate the charges Mr. Anvar raised against the police. Subsequently, the government announced a high-level team headed by the State Police Chief. The party would inquire about the political issues raised by the LDF legislator. It would not protect wrongdoers in the government or the party,” Mr. Govindan said. 

He said Mr. Anvar, as a member of the CPI(M) parliamentary party, should have, optimally, raised the charges in the party instead of going public. Mr. Govindan conceded that Mr. Anvar was not a party member and, hence, was not bound by the organisation’s discipline. “The party did not plan to enlighten him either,” he said. 

Mr. Govindan said the Congress cynically used Mr. Anvar’s averments to assail the CPI(M) and the government. “The Congress suddenly seemed to have sanctified Mr. Anvar, whom the party had termed an anti-environment realtor. It wanted to cast a shadow on the ongoing branch conference by politicising Mr. Anvar’s grievances,” he said. 

He said defection of K.L. Mohana Varma, Congress newspaper Veekshanam’s former editor, to the Bharatiya Janata Party had embarrassed the Opposition party.  Hence, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan attempted to save face, somewhat meekly, by accusing Mr. Vijayan of despatching ADGP, Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar, to negotiate with an RSS leader. 

Mr. Govindan also rebutted Mr. Satheesan’s accusation that the CPI(M) had scuttled the Thrissur Pooram to stoke Hindu majoritarian sentiment to aid the BJP in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. 

“Mr Satheesan should remember that the Congress’ vote share plummeted, an estimated 86,000 votes, while the LDF candidate increased the ruling front’s vote share by 16,628 votes,” he said. 

Published - September 06, 2024 08:50 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.