CPI(M) rubbishes reports of rift

Thiruvananthapuram

16 September 2020 21:35 IST

Party terms it as a conspiracy to discredit govt.’s achievements

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has taken strong exception to the “false report” that the political fall out of the UAE consulate linked gold smuggling case has caused a rift in the party’s State leadership.

Certain sections of the media had reported that Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan and CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan were at odds with each other and both had sought the mediation of the Polit Bureau to settle their feuding.

The CPI(M) said the fake news was part of a broader propaganda war against the party leadership and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. The Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) were in cahoots with some sections of the media to eclipse the achievements of the LDF government.

The unflinching secular stance of the government had also unnerved its political detractors. The illicit alliance had even attempted to target Ministers and their families by resorting to scandalmongering. Some sections of the media amplified the false messaging of the cabal, the CPI(M) said.

The CPI(M) will hold “peoples collectives” in district centres on September 22 to isolate the forces intent on destabilising the LDF rule. The rallies are part of a nationwide mustering of secular forces against the wrong economic and social policies of the BJP-led Central government.

The CPI(M) demanded that the Centre urgently provide ₹7,500 for the next six months to the bank accounts of families outside the Income Tax net. The party demanded 10 kg of free rice for the needy families. The MGNREGS should guarantee a minimum of 200 workdays for beneficiaries of the scheme.

The Centre was chipping away at the secular foundations of the Constitution via laws such as the Citizen Amendment Act. It was attempting to stifle democratic dissent by ordering the incarceration of political opponents, including CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.