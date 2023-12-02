CPI(M) resorting to appeasement politics to cover up corruption, crony politics, says Union Minister

December 02, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar has alleged that the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala is resorting to appeasement politics to cover up its corruption and crony politics.

He was here on Saturday to open an event organised by the National Democratic Alliance to oppose terrorism against the backdrop of the Hamas attack on Israel.

Mr. Chandrasekhar alleged that the CPI(M) was involved in the gold smuggling case and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter had received money from a company without offering any services.

“Mr. Vijayan is holding Navakerala Sadas, a public outreach programme, now. If he is so concerned about constructing a new Kerala, he should ensure that the youth here are not radicalised. Secondly, jobs should be created and factories should be set up here. Why jobs are not created and factories not coming here when they are happening in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh?” he asked. Mr. Chandrasekhar said that the perception about Kerala was that of rampant violence, lack of law enforcement, and safety being an arbitrary issue. “In such a scenario, investment will not reach here, jobs won’t be created, and the youth will be dissatisfied,” he pointed out.

The Union Minister claimed that Hamas, which was responsible for the murder of 1,400 people, including innocent women and children in Israel, was being given a red carpet welcome by the Congress and the CPI(M) in Kerala. “Hamas has been termed freedom fighters by these parties. But, they must know that even the Bahrain Sultan himself had condemned the Hamas terrorist attack. When he calls Hamas terrorists, it is alright, when we use the word, we are branded communalists,” Mr. Chandrasekhar added.