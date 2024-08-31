CPI(M) remains evasive on Mukesh’s continuation as MLA

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretariat met here on Friday amidst increasingly strident calls for the resignation of party legislator and actor M. Mukesh, who is facing accusations of sexual exploitation and abuse.

The CPI(M) has yet to indicate that it discussed the political controversy surrounding Mr. Mukesh. The party’s State committee might weigh the matter on Saturday.

Local Self-Governments Minister M.B. Rajesh refused to speculate on Mr. Mukesh’s fate as party legislator and said the party would clarify.

On Thursday, Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener E.P. Jayarajan had indicated that Mr. Mukesh’s exit would depend on whether the Opposition, which has been clamouring for the actor’s resignation, would ask two Congress legislators facing rape charges to relinquish their posts.

In an article the same day, CPI(M) polit bureau member Brinda Karat cautioned the party against engaging in what she termed “you did this, I did that sort of useless argument” when providing a safe environment for women”.

Some sections of the media interpreted Ms Karat’s article as an oblique critique of Mr. Jayarajan’s position. In Alappuzha, Communist Party of India (CPI) State Secretary Binoy Viswam denied a rift in the LDF over Mr. Mukesh’s resignation.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan alleged that a power group in the CPI(M) headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan shielded wrongdoers in the party. He doubted whether an enfeebled CPI could act as a force for the good in the ruling alliance.

The CPI(M) also came under criticism from the Congress after a junior artist alleged that she had approached the CPI(M) and government against an assistant director who “drugged and raped” her on a 2022 film set.

The survivor was the latest among a set of complainants to depose before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the accusations of sexual exploitation and abuse against a set of top actors and directors.

Meanwhile, the probe into accusations of sexual exploitation and corruption against top actors and directors gained impetus, with the police obtaining sworn statements from several of the accused. The Congress and BJP protests continued in front of Mr. Mukesh’s residence.