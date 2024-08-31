CPI(M) rejects Opposition demand for Mukesh’s resignation from MLA post

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary M.V. Govindan rejected the Opposition’s demand that M. Mukesh, MLA, relinquish his elected position because the actor faced a police investigation for alleged sexual misdemeanours, including abuse and exploitation of co-stars.

Mr. Govindan said that Mr. Mukesh held no executive position in the government. The CPI(M) legislator was an accused, and a court of law had yet to find him guilty.

Ranjith’s case

Director Ranjith, who is facing similar charges, had resigned as chairperson of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy, given the executive nature of the post. If the court absolved Mr. Ranjith of wrongdoing, the government could reinstate him in the post. However, if a legislator resigned on moral grounds, the election law did not envisage the person’s reinstatement to the elected position.

Mr. Govindan said the police have charged two Congress legislators in Kerala with rape. The CPI(M) has not demanded their resignation, quoting moral grounds, because of the technicality of the law that prevented their restoration if found innocent by a court. He said the Congress should stop its groundless clamour for Mr. Mukesh’s exit.

‘BJP tops charge’

Quoting the latest National Election Watch Report, Mr. Govindan said 135 legislators and 16 MPs faced charges ranging from rape to outraging the modesty of women. The BJP topped the chart with 54 accused, followed by the Congress (23), TDP (17) and AAP (13). “They are all serving their elected term,” he added.

Mr. Govindan said that the CPI(M) did not demand the resignation of the late Oommen Chandy and Anil Kumar as MLAs and Peethambara Kurup, Shashi Tharoor, and Hiby Eden as MPs when the leaders faced similar accusations.

The LDF removed Ministers, including P.J. Joseph, Jose Thettayil, and Neelalohitadasan Nadar, from their executive posts after they faced accusations of sexual wrongdoing. “If an MLA or MP resigns on moral grounds, the person cannot reclaim their elected office on moral grounds. The laws that government elections do not envisage such a situation,” he said.

Cong. leader’s charge

Mr. Govindan countered Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan’s accusation that a power group controlled the CPI(M). He based his riposte on a television interview, in which Congress leader Simi Rosbel said an inherent misogynist apex group controlled the Opposition party and women required patrons and sponsors to rise in the organisational ranks. “If Ms. Rosbel is correct, senior women leaders are the butt of jokes in the Congress,” Mr. Govindan added.

Mr. Govindan confirmed that the party had removed P.K. Sasi, accused of illegally diverting party funds for personal enrichment, from elected and executive posts. He said the CPI(M) had also dissolved the Manarcaud committee, following dissension and variance from party line.