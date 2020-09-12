CPI(M) rejects demand for Jaleel’s resignation

It says Congress is playing second fiddle to BJP

The CPI(M) State secretariat has rejected the demand for the resignation of Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel.

It said the information that the Enforcement Directorate had interviewed Mr Jaleel was no ground for seeking his resignation.

Congress and BJP had unleashed violence in the State in the name of Mr Jaleel’s resignation to divert public attention from the achievements of the LDF government.

The CPI(M) slammed the Congress for playing second fiddle to the BJP in Kerala.

It said the resignation demand aired simultaneously by both parties were mere political propaganda ahead of the local body polls.

Congress seemed intent on helping the BJP destabilise the LDF government.

The policy of the Congress in Kerala appeared to be in variance with that of its national leadership. The AICC had repeatedly maintained that the Centre often used ED as a political tool to intimidate and deter opposition leaders and unsettle non-BJP governments, the CPI(M) said.