CPI(M) refutes Swapna’s accusations against Pinarayi and Govindan

March 10, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State secretariat of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] on Friday said the UAE gold case accused (Swapna Suresh’s) latest set of “bizarre” accusations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and party State secretary M.V. Govindan signalled the Sangh Parivar’s persisting and well-entrenched conspiracy to denigrate and hobble the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the State.

Swapna alleged on Thursday that an “emissary” despatched by the leaders had attempted to “strong-arm” her into accepting ₹30 crore and a duplicate passport to exit the country for good in reciprocation for recanting the “incriminating statements” she gave to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Customs department against Mr. Vijayan and his family.

The accusations aired on an FB live broadcast captivated media attention and provoked a political furore in the State. The contentious live stream animated the prime-time television commentariat and prompted Opposition parties to demand a public explanation from Mr. Vijayan and Mr. Govindan.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, the so-called emissary introduced an element of ambiguity into the episode by refuting Swapna’s claims.

He said he had broached no politics with Swapna and met her to plan a web series on her life story. He was not personally acquainted with Mr. Vijayan or Mr. Govindan and did not bear their imprimatur.

The CPI(M) State secretariat said the party had defeated defamatory accusations in the 2021 Assembly elections. The latest edition of the protracted slanderous campaign dovetailed with the Sangh Parivar’s penchant for subverting constitutional agencies to target and tarnish political opponents.

The CPI(M) said gold smuggling was a federal offence that fell under the purview of Central law enforcement agencies. The State government had no role in prosecuting such grave financial crimes with international ramifications.

Moreover, the LDF government had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a Central investigation into the international gold smuggling racket that exploited the UAE consulate’s diplomatic immunity as a cover. As the gold smuggling suspect insinuated, the CPI(M) had no stakes in the case.

In a FB post, Swapna said she stood by her accusations and would fight for the truth. She also demanded that the ED investigate the “emissary’s” financial sources.