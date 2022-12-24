CPI(M) ‘rectification circular’ against elitism, graft sparks allegations within party

December 24, 2022 09:46 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] ‘rectification document’ flagging the need to radically address the ills of elite politics in the party, primarily “degenerate bourgeoisie inclinations” such as profiteering and nepotism, seems to have prised open a Pandora’s box of “fratricidal and sensationalist” tit-for-tat accusations targeting the party hierarchy at different levels. CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan told the media recently that the party had circulated the document at all levels of the organisation to effect a ‘course correction.’

The circular appears to have set leaders and activists against one another, including those in the Students Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), both CPI(M) affiliates.

Allegations denied

The CPI(M) came under a harsh spotlight on Saturday following media speculation that the CPI(M) veteran from Kannur, P. Jayarajan, had, in the recently concluded State committee meeting, accused Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener and CPI(M) central secretariat member E.P. Jayarajan of having “benami” investments in a posh Ayurveda hill-top resort in Kannur. Sources close to the LDF convener denied the insinuations.

Mr. P. Jayarajan declined to comment on organisational matters. He parroted Mr. Govindan’s statement that weighty introspection was necessary to rid the party of “abhorrent deviations”. Mr. P. Jayarajan said the rectification document empowered party members to spotlight corruption and wrong tendencies in the organisation and its affiliates. He said the CPI(M) was inherently a revolutionary party, and continuing revolution in organisational and political matters was central to its philosophy. Mr. P. Jayarajan’s words implied that the CPI(M) would investigate any leader or member based on written complaints and the seriousness of the accusation.

Factional feuding

The CPI(M) had survived a decade-long upheaval caused by factional feuding. Some in the party were worried whether the State committee’s resolve to root out elitism and corruption would lead to the targeting of party members for personal and apolitical reasons and a return to the tumultuous days of factional feuding.

Meanwhile, the party suspended an SFI leader caught drinking on a mobile phone camera. The footage went viral on social media. Several CPI(M) district leaders face accusations of corruption from the rank and file.