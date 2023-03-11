CPI(M) reaches out to Orthodox Church, allays concerns

March 11, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

A day after the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church warned that it would stage public protests against a proposed move by the State government to frame a law to resolve the dispute between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions of the Malankara Church, CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan here on Saturday sought to assuage concerns raised by the faction.

Addressing the media in Kottayam on the sidelines of a Statewide march led by him, Mr. Govindan said the State government would regard no party as an adversary while mediating the issue. “The government’s attempt is to chalk out a solution by staying within the framework of the Supreme Court order and ensure peace,’’ he replied to a query in this regard.

The statement comes close on the heels of a closed-door meeting between representatives of the Orthodox Church and Mr. Govindan in Kottayam town on Friday. Orthodox Church sources said the Church conveyed its concerns and the party secretary promised to address those concerns before initiating any steps in this direction.

“We are thankful that the CPI(M) State secretary responded positively to our concerns. Nevertheless, the protests planned against the proposed government action will go on as planned,’’ said a Church official. Besides the Malankara Syrian Christian Association secretary, the Church delegation also comprised three metropolitans.