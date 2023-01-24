ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) questions ‘undue haste’ in declaring byelection in Lakshadweep

January 24, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

‘Bypoll notified without giving Mohammed Faizal time to secure verdict on his appeal against disqualification’

Nandakumar T 6656

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan has questioned the ‘undue haste’ in notifying the byelection, just five days after the disqualification of Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal who has been convicted in an attempt-to-murder case.

Terming the move extraordinary, a pressnote quoting him said it was pertinent that the action against the Nationalist Congress Party MP had come at a time when the island dwellers were on an agitation against the Centre’s flawed policies. He questioned the rationale behind declaring the byelections before the six-month period allowed by law.

Mr. Govindan said it was mysterious that the election was notified without even giving Mr. Faizal time to secure a verdict on his appeal against disqualification.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US