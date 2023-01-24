HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

CPI(M) questions ‘undue haste’ in declaring byelection in Lakshadweep

‘Bypoll notified without giving Mohammed Faizal time to secure verdict on his appeal against disqualification’

January 24, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Nandakumar T 6656

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan has questioned the ‘undue haste’ in notifying the byelection, just five days after the disqualification of Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal who has been convicted in an attempt-to-murder case.

Terming the move extraordinary, a pressnote quoting him said it was pertinent that the action against the Nationalist Congress Party MP had come at a time when the island dwellers were on an agitation against the Centre’s flawed policies. He questioned the rationale behind declaring the byelections before the six-month period allowed by law.

Mr. Govindan said it was mysterious that the election was notified without even giving Mr. Faizal time to secure a verdict on his appeal against disqualification.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.