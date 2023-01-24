CPI(M) questions ‘undue haste’ in declaring byelection in Lakshadweep

January 24, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan has questioned the ‘undue haste’ in notifying the byelection, just five days after the disqualification of Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal who has been convicted in an attempt-to-murder case.

Terming the move extraordinary, a pressnote quoting him said it was pertinent that the action against the Nationalist Congress Party MP had come at a time when the island dwellers were on an agitation against the Centre’s flawed policies. He questioned the rationale behind declaring the byelections before the six-month period allowed by law.

Mr. Govindan said it was mysterious that the election was notified without even giving Mr. Faizal time to secure a verdict on his appeal against disqualification.