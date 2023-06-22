CPI(M) pushes back Opposition attacks against government and SFI

June 22, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

On Thursday, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] firmly pushed back against what it perceived as incessant Opposition attacks against the government and the Students Federation of India (SFI), leaning on unfounded and right-wing media-amplified accusations of entrenched academic fraud and political nepotism in the higher education sector.

The defence came hours after the State police arrested former SFI leader K. Vidya on suspicion of submitting a fabricated experience certificate to gain employment as a guest lecturer in a government college in Palakkad.

The CPI(M) also expelled Nikhil Thomas, an SFI leader accused of submitting a phoney degree certificate for gaining admission to a postgraduate course in MSM College, Alappuzha.

Mr. Thomas was a member of the Kayamkulam market branch committee of the CPI(M). Both student leaders were magnets for Opposition attacks for the past fortnight.

The High Court’s reprieve to Pirya Varghese, wife of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s private secretary, K. K. Ragesh, in a college appointment case, also seemed to buoy the spirits of the embattled party and the government.

Balan’s defence

CPI(M) central secretariat member K. Balan broke the party’s silence on Thursday. He said the CPI(M) would give no political cover to members who turn malefactors. They had no place in the party. He lauded the SFI for expelling felonious elements from its ranks.

Mr. Balan alleged Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran’s “public defence” of a child abuse case convict with whom the latter had an alleged acquaintance had upset Congress leaders and civic society. He compared Mr. Sudhakaran’s KPCC presidentship to a motorcycle stuntman riding on a rickety platform. “He will meet the fate of his predecessors,” Mr. Balan said.

Mr. Balan also attacked Mr. Sudhakaran for casting aspersions on the pedigree of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and, more recently, CPI(M) State Secretary M. . Govindan. “Mr. Sudhakaran called Mr Vijayan a toddy tapper’s son. Now he says Mr. Govindan has no lineage. Both leaders have a proud proletarian working class ancestry and not a feudal lineage,” Mr. Balan said.

He said the government was on the cusp of a special drive to eradicate the fake education certificate menace. “Forgery of academic records and credentials is rampant like fake currency. The government will stamp it out,” he said.

Mr. Balan chastised the media for ignoring the elephant in the room and chasing “squirrels”. He said. matters with sensational value and little national consequence, riveted the Press. ‘

“Manipur is burning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pulling off yoga stunts in New York. The media has not a word to say about the situation,” he said.