CPI(M) pushes back on Cong., BJP bid to cast govt. in poor light

May 05, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] on Friday pushed back forcefully on the “concerted bid” by the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to “cast the government in poor light by slyly insinuating” that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s family profited from alleged corruption in the multi-crore Keltron traffic camera and Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON) contracts.

CPI(M) Central committee member A.K. Balan and Industries Minister P. Rajeeve stepped out of the party’s State secretariat meeting at AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday to counter the Opposition’s accusations in a seemingly combative style.

Mr. Balan said the Opposition’s baseless allegations warranted no reply. Mr. Vijayan ordered a Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) inquiry into the accusations. The Industries Secretary had initiated an administrative inquiry. Since the investigations were going on, Mr. Vijayan could not dwell on the merit of the allegations. “The muddied waters” should settle first for Mr. Vijayan to clarify the issue legally.

Mr. Balan appeared intent on driving a wedge between Congress leaders who had collectively championed the corruption charge against Mr. Vijayan. He alleged that a game of one-upmanship was on in the Congress. “Ramesh Chennithala will raise a set of baseless allegations in the morning. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC ) president K. Sudhakaran, MP, will embellish the same lies and parrot them in the evening,” Mr. Balan said.

He said tender norms were not sacrosanct. Successive Cabinets had altered them to factor in cost overruns and allied implementation issues.

Smokescreen of lies

Mr. Rajeeve accused the Opposition of attempting to lay down a smokescreen of lies against Mr. Vijayan’s family without an iota of evidence. He pointed out that no competing bidder in the Keltron and KFON deals had any case that the government loaded the deck in favour of the consortium that bagged the contracts.

Mr. Chennithala said the CPI(M) attempted to pull the wool over the public’s eye by falsely claiming that the multi-crore contracts were under a Vigilance investigation. “The Vigilance is merely investigating a 2020 corruption complaint against a senior Transport department official and not the mega projects that smack of corruption, nepotism, bid rigging and cartel formation”, he said.

‘Probe needed’

BJP State president K. Surendran said Mr. Balan’s “pugnacious reaction” to the charges against Mr. Vijayan belied guilt. BJP State vice president Sobha Surendran said UAE-based firms and businesspeople were involved in the corruption. Hence, only a Central agency could investigate the “transnational economic offence”.

Meanwhile, BJP workers staged protests in front of the Kozhikode and Kochi offices of a firm involved in the projects, accusing the company of being a front for Mr. Vijayan’s business interests.