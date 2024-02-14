CPI(M) protests against religious ritual in Kayakkodi school

February 14, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

Activists of the CPI(M), Democratic Youth Federation of India, and the Students Federation of India on Wednesday took out a march to an aided lower primary school in Kayakkodi grama panchayat in protest against a religious ritual held there on Tuesday night.

According to sources, the ‘homam’ was performed at the Nadumannur Lower Primary School in Kayakkodi near Kuttiyadi. It was held at two places in the school, including in the headteacher’s room, in the presence of a representative of the school management and one of the teachers.

It was reportedly held ahead of the inauguration of a new building there. Some of the people in the management are alleged to be BJP sympathisers. However, hearing about the incident, activists of Left-leaning organisations rushed to the school in the night. The police had to take the management representative into custody to bring the situation under control.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kunnummal Assistant Educational Officer has submitted a report to the higher authorities. No inquiry has yet been ordered. Meanwhile, local CPI(M) leaders have sought action against those responsible for organising the ritual in the school and threatened to disrupt the school functioning till then.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.