CPI(M) protecting criminal gangs: Satheesan

‘CPI(M), BJP indulging in ‘political match fixing’ in Kodakara, gold smuggling cases’

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan has accused the CPI(M) and the BJP of engaging in ‘political match-fixing’ to protect each other.

Addressing media persons here on Tuesday he alleged that the LDF government was deliberately going slow in Kodakara black money robbery case, in which BJP leaders are involved, to hush up the gold smuggling case, which put the CPI(M) in the dock.

“The investigation into the Kodakara black money robbery case, which happened on April 3, has not reached anywhere. The LDF government is negotiating with the BJP. The central agencies have stopped investigation into the gold smuggling case. It’s a bargaining game between the BJP at the Centre and the LDF in the State,” Mr. Satheesan said.

The CPI(M)-BJP fight is like a circus gimmick. There will be sound but no action. Mafia gangs – whether it is gold, timber or hawala – are flourishing in the State, alleged Mr. Satheesan.

“The CPI(M) is protecting all kinds of criminals, involved in smuggling, hawala deals, political murders and harassment against women.”

“The criminals in Kannur have declared a holiday for the political crimes and turned into mafia activities now. They operate even from jail. They have been given facilities including mobile phones in the jail. The CPI(M) is protecting them fearing that they may reveal many secrets.”

“The appointment for wives of Periya murder case accused gives clear message that the CPI(M) will protect the families of political criminals. The State is witnessing increased crimes due to this policy. There was an attack against two officials of AG’s office, close to Chief Minister’s office. The government should correct its policy of protecting the criminals,” he said.

Mr. Satheesan said that by making poor farmers and the adivasis scapegoats, the government is protecting the real culprits in the illegal tree-felling case. It was one of the biggest loot of the forests with politician-official connivance the State has ever seen, he said.

He alleged that in the North Indian style, the CPI(M) is conducting fake encounters in the name of combing operations against Maoists.

DCC president M.P. Vincent and KPCC vice-president Padmaja Venugopal participated in the press conference.