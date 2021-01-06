CPI(M) promoting divisionism: IUML

MALAPPURAM

06 January 2021 18:30 IST

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, MP, has accused the CPI(M) of adopting the BJP policy of splitting communities with the intention of making gains out of them.

Mr. Kunhalikutty said here on Wednesday that the United Democratic Front (UDF) was aware of the “divide and rule” strategy being tried out by the CPI(M). “The UDF is strong and intact. We are holding healthy discussions with the Congress high command representatives. We will discuss the CPI(M)’s tactics,” he said.

Mr. Kunhalikutty said the IUML never encouraged divisionism. “Synthesis is our policy. The IUML has always displayed tolerance and compromise in politics,” he said, adding that it was IUML leader Sayed Abdurahman Bafaqi Thangal who gave shape to a solid political front in Kerala.

Mr. Kunhalikutty said that IUML former president Sayed Mohammedali Shihab Thangal had guarded the Muslim community against slipping into extremism during the times of tension.