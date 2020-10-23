CPI(M) predicts mutiny in Cong. over right-wing drift

Political trading with RSS and WPI ahead of elections

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] on Friday indicated that a revolt was imminent in the Congress over the party’s overtures to radical outfits.

CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who chaired a meeting of the party secretariat here, told newspersons that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) was inclined to accommodate the rebels to advance its secular and progressive political agenda in the face of the increased polarisation of society on communal lines.

The political line of the Congress in the State was in stark variance with that of its national leadership. Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan had held secretly parleys with the RSS leadership in Kottayam even as the Congress fought the Sangh Parivar at the national level.

United Democratic Front (UDF) convener M.M. Hassan entertained the fundamentalist Jamaat-e-Islami Amir M.I. Abdul Aziz in Malappuram. He also engaged the Welfare Party of India (WPI) leadership in secret negotiations.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala had sided with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to target the LDF government by rejecting the statement of Rahul Gandhi that Kerala had admirably managed the COVID-19 pandemic triggered public health crisis.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) had capitulated to the Jamaat-e-Islami. It supported the decision of the Turkey government to change the status of the iconic Hagia Sophia in Istanbul from a historical museum to a mosque to appease the Islamists.

The UDF also planned to shift votes to the BJP in at least 10 constituencies as it did in Nemom in 2016. The alliance hoped to whittle down the prospects of the LDF in the Assembly elections in 2021 by aligning with radical forces. By attempting to deny the LDF enough seats to form a government, the UDF hoped to create a ruling alliance with the tacit support of fundamentalist Islamic movements and Hindu majoritarian forces.

The situation demanded the LDF mustered secular forces to its side ahead of the polls.

CBI ban

The meeting also highlighted the need to curb the CBI from launching suo motto investigations in Kerala. Maharashtra, Rajasthan and West Bengal have withdrawn the carte blanche given to the CBI to probe cases that fall under the legal purview of the local law enforcement.

Kerala also required to do so provided that the BJP has destroyed the credibility of the agency by using it as a political tool against its detractors.