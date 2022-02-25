CPI(M) policy document hails private investment

All set for party State conference in Ernakulam from March 1

A man walks past a graffiti of Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin in Kochi on Friday. Kochi’s walls are filled with graffiti portraying world communist leaders ahead of the CPI(M)‘s State conference to be held in the city from March 1 to 4. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

All set for party State conference in Ernakulam from March 1

A blueprint to revamp the ‘Kerala Model’ of development, which will also be a means to ensure that the record mandate won by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to retain power in the State is used to create an inerasable legacy, will be at the centre of discussions at the State conference of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] that’s set to take place in Ernakulam for four days from March 1.

The document, which was discussed and endorsed by the party State committee, explores alternative policy trajectories with a view to firming up an all-round development paradigm for the State. It responds to cries of the Kerala model - which has produced commendable outcomes in the social sectors - stagnating, offering precious little to address the weaknesses in production and employment generation.

“We have been able to narrow the gaps in income and in sharing of resources. But how are we going to grow given the fiscal constraints and the weaknesses? From that stemmed the plan to capitalise on the favourable political situation in the State to create a paradigm for ‘Nava Keralam’ (New Kerala) even as we remain at the receiving end of the blows dealt to fiscal federalism,” said a party veteran.

A major focus area of the policy, therefore, would be to bring in ‘private investment internally and from outside’ while continuing to honour “our ideological commitment to protect the interests of the marginalised and the dispossessed”. According to a senior party functionary, there has been no single successful global model that can be replicated.

“The examples of Soviet Union and the eastern European countries, where socialism had made great strides, are before us. Only countries such as China, Vietnam, Laos and Cuba – once among the least-developed – remain in the group.

The question to be asked is how certain aspects of capitalism thrive even in societies that try to be egalitarian. Therefore, instead of reveling in terminology, it would be prudent to cull out the best practices from various schools of economic thought to attain progress for all,” he said.

Red volunteers of the CPI(M) participate in a parade rehearsal session on the Chathyath road in Kochi on Friday ahead of the party’s State conference in Ernakulam on March 1. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The CPI(M)’s new policy document envisions multi-pronged initiatives to meet the aspirations of the present generation. In order to spur growth, infrastructure development using private investment should be welcome, it says, “while taking all steps to ensure that extreme poverty is eradicated.”

A veteran puts it in perspective: “The government’s proactive intervention was what removed the roadblocks on the GAIL pipeline project and the power transmission line from Koodankulam. We need to have the best of both worlds. Hence the Kerala Fibre Optic Network (K-FON) project to provide free internet connections to over 20 lakh people below poverty line (BPL) and the SilverLine semi high-speed rail project to provide faster mobility to everyone,” he said.