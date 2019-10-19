CPI(M) plea: Proof needed

The complaint filed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] accusing the Nair Service Society (NSS) of soliciting votes for United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate K. Mohan Kumar in the Vattiyurkavu Assembly byelection may prove insufficient for the Election Commission to take action.

Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena has already asked a community-based organisation, which has filed a similar complaint, to submit more proof. Mr. Meena said both complaints were not accompanied by clinching evidence such as video footage. Nonetheless, the CEO had not finalised a decision yet. The complaints were being examined, he said.

The CPI(M)’s complaint was that Mr. Mohan Kumar and the UDF were seeking votes on the basis of caste. The Thiruvananthapuram taluk union of the NSS, too, was approaching the Nair community seeking votes for the UDF candidate, according to the complaint.