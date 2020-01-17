CPI(M) planning broad front against Centre

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] central committee that began its three-day session here on Friday would initiate discussions for forming a broad front against the Central government.

The committee would lay out a course for enlisting the support of all parties that are willing to join the fight against the Centre, mainly the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, economic policies, and majority appeasement policies.

The committee is likely to work out a plan to further augment the unity of trade unions that was witnessed in the general strike and bring to a common platform the 20 parties that were part of the anti-CAA agitation. The CPI(M) is planning to form a broad front comprising all parties that are willing to join the agitation.

The United Democratic Front (UDF), mainly the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), may not have a serious problem in joining hands with the CPI(M) in the anti-CAA movement. Since the CPI(M) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) had been in the forefront of the agitations and this model may be emulated in a scaled up manner.

Organisational and other issues are unlikely to occupy much space in the discussions in the next two days.