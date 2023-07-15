CPI(M) perceives political plot in campaign against LDF convener

July 15, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has perceived a political plot to portray the party as riven by internal divisions by alleging that Left Democratic Front convener E. P. Jayarajan had deliberately stayed away from Saturday’s important seminar on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Kozhikode to broadcast his disaffection with the party leadership.

Mr. Jayarajan told the Hindu that he also sensed a political intrigue to cast doubt on the party’s stated position to protect the personal laws of minority communities, particularly Muslims, against the threat of the UCC. He also read the alleged plot as a protraction of the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party’s “misleading campaign” that the CPI(M) batted against Shariat and argued for the imposition of the UCC but had changed tack as part of its “appeasement politics”.

(On Saturday, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan questioned why the CPI(M) had not invited Muslim women to express their views on the Shariat and UCC at the seminar. “If the CPI(M) was sincere, it should first disavow the pro-UCC position of E.M.S. Namboodiripad, E.K. Nayanar and Susheela Gopalan,” he said). The Congress had echoed a similar line earlier.

Mr. Jayarajan said it was absurd to insist that the entire party should be at the seminar. “The party assigned me to a DYFI programme in Thiruvananthapuram. Other party leaders including M.A. Baby and A. Vijayaraghavan had other responsibilities. and were hard-pressed to attend the seminar. My programme in Thiruvananthapuram was scheduled several months before. The CPI(M) had fixed the agenda for the seminar only recently,” he said.

Mr. Jayarajan said the Centre’s bid to draft the UCC aimed to divide the electorate into religious lines ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It was wrong to state that the UCC affects only Muslims. For one, Dalits and downtrodden sections of society would lose their right to reservation action if the UCC comes into force. The UCC would subsume India’s cultural, social, religious, ethnic and linguistic diversity. It would further the Sangh Parivar’s agenda to render India a Hindu majoritarian and nationalistic polity.

CPI(M) central secretariat member A. K. Balan said there was no need to read ulterior motives into Mr. Jayarajan’s absence at the seminar. “I have not attended the seminar like many other party members because of other assignments. Mr. Jayarajan has explained his position”.

