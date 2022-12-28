CPI(M) party machinery in capital district on the defensive following successive controversies

December 28, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

At a time when the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] is mulling a course correction within the organisation beginning with a rectification document on the issues that need to be addressed, the party machinery in the capital district has been weathering the storm over successive controversies.

On Monday, the party’s Vilappil area committee took action against four leaders of the Vilavoorkal local committee, after a local leader of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) was arrested in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Jinesh Jayan, a leader of the DYFI Vilavoorkal regional committee, was arrested along with seven others earlier this month for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl. Cracking the whip on its local leadership, the CPI(M) has replaced local committee secretary Malayam Biju with committee member Vishwanathan. Three other local committee members, Ranjith, Rajith and Hariharan Nair, have been issued a warning reportedly for not being alert to earlier complaints against Jinesh. However, the party has explained that Malayam Biju was replaced as he was recently elected to a cooperative society.

The controversy comes close on the heels of the issues surrounding a letter allegedly written by Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran to CPI(M) district secretary Anavoor Nagappan asking him for a “priority list” of applicants for temporary posts in the health wing of the Corporation. The Opposition Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party have been for the past several weeks organising protests demanding the Mayor’s resignation. Though the Crime Branch as well as the Vigilance and Anti- Corruption Bureau have launched separate investigations into the allegations, the origin of the alleged letter is yet to be traced. Though attempts have been made to end the protests, with the Local Self-Governments Minister chairing a meeting of the Opposition leaders, the Opposition parties have continued to sharpen their attack against the CPI(M).

The issues at the local level have blown up, putting the Left Democratic Front government too on the defensive at times, as the Opposition has sought to portray the issues as part of the ills that have affected the party across the State.