CPI(M) panel to probe molestation charge

Amidst a snowballing controversy over its handling of the sexual harassment charge against Shoranur legislator P.K. Sasi, the CPI(M) State secretariat has constituted a two-member panel to look into the charges and report back to it at the earliest.

The CPI(M) secretariat has decided to hold a meeting of the party State committee on September 30 and October 1, but will not wait till then to initiate action in the matter. The two-member committee, comprising Law and SC/ST Welfare Minister A.K. Balan and former Minister and party Central committee member P.K. Sreemathy, has been asked to be ready with the report on the complaint from the DYFI woman leadership from Palakkad immediately.

The party State leadership, which has come under fire for allegedly pushing the issue under the carpet, said in a statement here on Friday that the party State committee had received the complaint from a young woman on August 14.

Immediately on receipt of the complaint, party State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had called Mr. Sasi to the AKG Centre and heard his explanation. He reported the matter to the party State secretariat at its next meeting on August 31. The decision to constitute the inquiry committee was taken at the meeting. Appropriate action would be taken in the matter immediately on receipt of the report, the statement said.

The CPI(M) secretariat termed baseless media reports that the party State leadership had not taken the complaint against Mr. Sasi seriously and that it had begun action in the matter only after the party Central leadership intervened. The party Polit Bureau itself had clarified that it had not issued any directive to the State committee. The CPI(M) was firmly committed to protection of women’s safety and prevent atrocities on women, the statement added.

Meanwhile, party sources said that former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan had written to the party Central leadership urging it to ensure that the name of the CPI(M) did not get stained on account of the current controversy.