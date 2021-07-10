CPI(M) panel to probe Ambalapuzha fiasco

Thiruvananthapuram

10 July 2021 19:11 IST

Kitex issue political, attempt to demonise State as investor unfriendly

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has formed a two-member party commission to investigate the “organisational limitations” that hobbled the Left Democratic Front (LDF) Assembly election campaign in the Ambalapuzha constituency in Alappuzha.

Briefing reporters at the end of a two-day State committee evaluation of the 2021 Assembly polls, CPI(M) acting State secretary A. Vijayaraghavan said Elamaram Kareem and K.J. Thomas would head the commission. He said the CPI(M) had received a few complaints about the electioneering in Ambalapuzha.

Mr. Vijayaraghavan denied the inquiry targeted any particular individual.

His remark came against the background of reports that the CPI(M) Alappuzha district committee had accused former Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran of remaining off the campaign trail in Ambalapuzha.

H. Salam had superseded Mr. Sudhakaran as the CPI(M) candidate in Ambalapuzha after the party imposed a two-term limit for its MLAs and MPs. Moreover, the party also reportedly sensed an attempt to portray Mr. Salam as the nominee of a Muslim fundamentalist outfit.

When pressed why Mr. Sudhakaran did not turn for the State committee meeting, Mr. Vijayaraghavan replied: “State committee is not a government office to mark attendance.”

He said the Kottayam and Wayanad CPI(M) district committees would investigate the defeat of Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K. Mani at Pala and LJD State president Shreyams Kumar at Kalpatta, respectively.

A party insider said Left Democratic Front (LDF) votes had gravitated towards the Opposition in both the constituencies. The party would examine the undercurrents that routed LDF candidates in Kundara, Karunagapally and Thripunithara.

The State committee asked the party to focus on the causes of defeat in Palakkad, Manjeswaram and Kasaragod constituencies, where the LDF was relegated to a third position.

Mr. Vijayaraghavan said a conspiracy was afoot to project a distorted image of Kerala’s conducive investment climate. Attempts were on to demonise Kerala as an investor unfriendly State.

He said Kitex’s sudden disavowal of Kerala was not impromptu. “There is a political motive. Suddenly Kitex gets invited by other political dispensations to set shop in their respective jurisdictions. They send jets to fete the industrialist. That is not spontaneous,” he said.

Kerala model of development has entered a more expansive phase. The CPI(M) would stamp out criminality and arrogance in its ranks via political re-education. It would reinforce rationalist values and scientific temper to halt the right-wing social drift. Gender equality was on the top of the party’s agenda. The State committee has formulated a 20-point organisational programme. It will report the decision at district committees soon.