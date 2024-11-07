 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI(M) panel proposes to downgrade P.P. Divya

Published - November 07, 2024 10:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has initiated measures to remove former Kannur district panchayat president P.P. Divya from all party posts amid the ongoing investigation into her alleged role in the suicide of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) K. Naveen Babu.

The decision of the Kannur district committee will now be referred to the State committee for approval. If it endorses the action, Ms. Divya will be demoted from the Kannur district committee to a branch, a significant downgrade in her status within the party.

Ms. Divya’s actions have been deemed a “serious failure,” according to party sources. The CPI(M)’s decision coincides with the judicial proceedings in the Thalassery District Court on Ms. Divya’s bail application. Ms. Divya remains in custody now.

Meanwhile, the police investigation into the ADM’s suicide is in the final stages. The investigation team recently collected CCTV footage showing T.V Prashant, who accused the ADM of taking bribe for giving nod for a petrol bunk, arriving at a Vigilance office here on the day of Naveen’s farewell ceremony and leaving at 1.40 p.m.

The police have yet to record statements from Naveen’s family and Kannur District Collector Arun K. Vijayan. Commissioner of Land Revenue Joint A. Geetha, who led a separate Revenue department inquiry, submitted a report absolving Naveen of any departmental failures.

Published - November 07, 2024 10:15 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.