CPI(M) open to dialogue with JD(U)

The State CPI(M) is ready to start a dialogue with the Janata Dal (United) led by M.P. Veerendrakumar on the party’s entry into the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) if the JD(U) leadership decides to leave the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF).

The CPI(M) leadership does not wish to make the first move for fear that it might boomerang on it in case the JD(U) does not respond positively to such a move. Mr. Veerendrakumar’s announcement that he would resign his membership of the Rajya Sabha within the next few days and his absence from the rally organised by the UDF to mark the conclusion of Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala’s Padayorukkam campaign, which was addressed by Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi, have created a climate suited for a dialogue between the two sides.

The matter is understood to have figured in the discussions of a two-day CPI(M) State secretariat meeting here, which was attended by party general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Polit Bureau member Prakash Karat. “Mr. Veerendrakumar has announced his decision to resign his Rajya Sabha membership, but has not said anything about leaving the UDF. Let him do that and then we will begin talking to him. We are clear about one thing: we are not averse to talking to him once he leaves the UDF,” CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan told The Hindu here on Friday.

'Too early to debate'

On whether the CPI(M) would rather have the JD(U) entity or through merger with the Janata Dal (Secular), which is currently a constituent of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), Mr. Balakrishnan said those were matters of detail that could be discussed later. “It is too early to discuss issues as Mr. Veerendrakumar has not taken any decision on leaving the UDF,” Mr. Balakrishnan pointed out.

He said the primary agenda before the party State secretariat was a review of the organisational conferences so far and the way forward now that the district conferences were about to begin. “The Central leaders were here to join our review and discuss how to go about with the district conferences. The atmosphere within the party is so cordial that we are confident about going ahead with the remaining organisational conferences without any hitch,” he added.