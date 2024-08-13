CPI(M) office vandalised at Kattakada; SDPI, DYFI workers arrested for clashes

Tension prevailed in Kattakada following clashes between the activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), which culminated in the vandalism of an area committee office the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] late Monday.

Seven persons belonging to the organisations have been arrested in connection with the incidents.

Attack on house

The conflict is believed to be related to an attack on a DYFI worker’s house some months ago, which led to a confrontation between the rival groups at a football turf in Thoongampara on Monday. During the clash, SDPI worker Haja was purportedly hacked, leading to the arrest of two DYFI members, Akhil and Amal.

This clash seemingly triggered the attack on the CPI(M) area committee office later in the day. Around 20 persons who reached the area on motorcycles, suspectedly armed with swords, stormed the office and threw stones at the building. The attack occurred when CPI(M) area secretary K. Giri was present at the office. At least four DYFI members were injured in the incident.

The assailants, who also damaged the furniture at the office, fled upon seeing a group of CPI(M) workers approaching in response to the attack.

Arrested

The police have apprehended five SDPI workers, Al Ameen of Povachal, Al Ameen of Thoongampara, and Haja, Muneer and Nishad of Killi in connection with the incident. Efforts are under way to nab the others involved. The police also seized a wallet belonging to Mujeeb, an SDPI worker, and a motorcycle purportedly abandoned by the assailants.

Security strengthened

The police have strengthened security and intensified surveillance in the area to prevent retaliatory attacks.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty, Kattakada MLA I.B. Sathish, Aruvikkara MLA G. Stephen and CPI(M) district secretary V. Joy, MLA, visited the office and urged the police to apprehend the perpetrators at the earliest.

