CPI(M) not to give in to dissidence in Kuttiyadi

Area committees adopt resolution in support of party

Unfazed by the rebellion of its supporters in Kuttiyadi, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI-M] has decided to stick to its guns which the party had reached among its constituents in the seat-sharing arrangement for the Assembly polls.

Widespread protests were witnessed in Kuttiyadi with supporters taking out a massive rally on Wednesday against the decision of the CPI(M) leadership to hand over the Kuttiyadi seat to the Jose K. Mani faction of the Kerala Congress (M). However, the district committee, as a damage-control exercise, will hold a rally on Sunday to explain the position of the party in this regard

Meanwhile, the Kunnummel and Vadakara area committees of the party which met on Thursday decided not to relent to the demands of the rebels to reclaim the Kuttiyadi seat from the Kerala Congress (M).

These committees, backed by the district leadership also adopted a resolution not to retract on a decision that had been endorsed by the State leadership. CPI(M) district secretary P. Mohanan and central committee member Elamaram Kareem oversaw the deliberations of these meetings.

Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan, while admitting that the issue was a serious one, said that such incidents should not have happened in the CPI(M). But the State leadership would examine the rebellion at Kuttiyadi. Previously, some people had attempted to wreck the party at Onchiyam, Mr. Jayarajan said referring to the creation of the dissident outfit, Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) founded by T.P. Chandrasekharan.

In the wake of the protest, the Kerala Congress (M) has kept in abeyance the announcement of its nominee in the Kuttiyadi constituency. However, the party was ready to return the seat provided if it was offered the Thiruvambady segment which the CPI(M) had already announced Excise Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan as candidate.

During bilateral talks, a functionary said the KC(M) had requested the Perambra seat which the party had contested in the 2011 and 2016 Assembly elections when it was in the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). The party had also identified the two-time unsuccessful contestant Mohammed Iqbal for the Perambra seat.

Then, the CPI(M) district secretariat had assured that the party would mange the electioneering mechanism when the Kerala Congress (M) leaders pointed out that the party had no base in the Kuttiyadi constituency, sources said.