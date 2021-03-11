CPI(M) nominates V.V. Ramesan to contest Manjeswaram constituency

CPI(M) had announced 83 candidates for the Assemly election.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) constituency committee has decided to field V.V. Rameshan as its candidate in Manjeswaram.

CPI(M) had announced 83 candidates for the Assemly election. However, the party had left out Manjeswaram.

CPI (M) district secretary Balakrishnan said that the decision would be informed to State committee and the decision would be announced by the CPI (M) state committee this evening.

The district secretariat had decided to field Shankar Rai Master as the CPI (M) candidate in the Manjeswaram constituency, which was reconsidered following the opposition of the constituency committee.

Earlier, in the Manjeswaram by-election, Shankar Rai was the CPI(M) candidate. However, he failed to garner the expected votes. The CPI(M) came behind the IUML and BJP candidate in the election.

The district secretariat meeting came to the conclusion that Shankar Rai could not contest again after the Manjeswaram constituency committee opposed the decision.

It is against this backdrop that Mr. Rai was replaced by Mr. Jayananda as his candidate. However, following the assessment of the constituency committee leaders that Mr. Jayananda could not garner Hindu votes, his name was rejected.

Following this, the name of Mr. Ramesan, who is a District Committee member, former Kanhangad Municipal chairman and DYFI state treasurer, was nominated.

The agreement reached at the district secretariat meeting held yesterday and was presented at the CPI (M) constituency committee leadership meeting held at Manjeswaram on Thursday.