CPI(M) nominates T.P. Ramakrishnan as LDF convener in E.P. Jayarajan’s stead

On Saturday, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) replaced E.P. Jayarajan as Left Democratic Front convener and nominated T.P. Ramakrishnan to the critical post.

Capping a shrill news day marked by political rumour-mongering and speculation, CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan told a press conference that Mr. Jayarajan faced some “limitations” in his convener duties.

He refused to spell out Mr. Jayarajan’s limitations. But, Mr. Govindan admitted that Mr. Jayarajan’s Lok Sabha election-day conduct had some bearing on the latter’s exit. Mr Govindan also seemed at pains to underline that Mr. Jayarajan’s removal was not a rebuke or reprimand. “Mr Jayarajan is a CPI(M) central committee member,” he said.

With hindsight, action against Mr. Jayarajan seemed inevitable since June.

The Kannur veteran had come under severe criticism from within the CPI(M) for confirming, in a somewhat ill-timed and arguably tactless manner on Lok Sabha election day, that he had a tete-a-tete with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Prakash Javadekar at his son’s house the previous year in the presence of a dubious powerbroker.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had chided Mr. Jayarajan for “losing guard” and allowing “forthrightness and affability” to impede sound political judgement.

The CPI(M) concluded the statement was politically damaging. It appeared to dovetail with the Congress’ campaign narrative that the BJP and the CPI(M) were in cahoots in Kerala and that the unholy nexus would work out to the advantage of the National Democratic Alliance.

The CPI(M) felt Mr. Jayarajan’s admission opened the door for political detractors to draw an ideological and ethical equivalency between the party’s top brass and Congress defectors, including K. Padmaja, who shifted allegiance to the BJP during the Lok Sabha elections in Kerala.

Mr. Jayarajan had dropped a hint that he would be taking a back seat in LDF politics by conspicuously skipping the party’s State committee meeting and returning to his home at Keecheri in Kannur. He had since remained incommunicado, telling reporters he would call them when he had something to convey.

