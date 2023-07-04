ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) national seminar on UCC in Kozhikode on July 15

July 04, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI(M) is organising a national seminar in Kozhikode on July 15 against the Centre’s proposed move to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country.

A release quoting the Left Democratic Front (LDF) district committee said on Tuesday that the event would be held at the Calicut Trade Centre near Sarovaram Biopark in the city. The LDF leaders said that organisations such as those affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Jamaat-e-Islami, and the Social Democratic Party of India, which were working towards a theocratic state, would not be invited. Those who stand against attempts to break India’s pluralist culture and diversity may attend the event.

The LDF leaders said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision to implement the UCC as part of the BJP-RSS agenda to create communal polarisation and riots in the country ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. At a time when Manipur is burning, the Prime Minister was not uttering a word on it, but making the UCC a point of discussion, they added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US