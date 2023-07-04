CPI(M) national seminar on UCC in Kozhikode on July 15

July 04, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Kozhikode

The CPI(M) is organising a national seminar in Kozhikode on July 15 against the Centre’s proposed move to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country.

A release quoting the Left Democratic Front (LDF) district committee said on Tuesday that the event would be held at the Calicut Trade Centre near Sarovaram Biopark in the city. The LDF leaders said that organisations such as those affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Jamaat-e-Islami, and the Social Democratic Party of India, which were working towards a theocratic state, would not be invited. Those who stand against attempts to break India’s pluralist culture and diversity may attend the event.

The LDF leaders said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision to implement the UCC as part of the BJP-RSS agenda to create communal polarisation and riots in the country ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. At a time when Manipur is burning, the Prime Minister was not uttering a word on it, but making the UCC a point of discussion, they added.