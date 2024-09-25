CPI(M) mobilisation against Governor’s ‘saffronisation’of universities 

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] secretariat on Wednesday announced mass mobilisation against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s alleged attempt to saffronise State-run varsities by appointing Sangh Parivar and Congress supporters as Vice-Chancellors.

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan, who chaired the meeting, told news persons that Mr. Khan’s preference for Sangh Parivar and Congress nominees over renowned and meritorious academicians testified to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-United Democratic Front (UDF) “nexus.”

Mr. Govindan also announced stoking public sentiment against the misinformation campaign prosecuted by the right-wing media, ostensibly with the criminal intent to tarnish the government and party.

For one, Mr. Govindan said the anti-Left Democratic Front (LDF) media attempted to scuttle Central aid for the landslide-ravaged Wayanad by misrepresenting the government’s preparatory estimate for the protracted search, rescue, and relief in the initial days of the disaster as the actual expense incurred by the State.

He also accused the media of disadvantaging the poor and needy in the State, including the landslides victims, by disparaging the Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund’s (CMDRF) integrity.