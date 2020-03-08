CPI(M) MLA Vijayan Pillai passes away

N. Vijayan Pillai, CPI(M) MLA representing Chavara constituency, passed away early on Sunday at a private hospital in Kochi. He was 65 and undergoing treatment for the last two months. His body will be brought to Kollam and his last rites will be conducted at Chavara.

Mr. Pillai started his political career in 1979, representing the local body for over 20 years as a leader of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP). He left the RSP and joined the Congress in 2000 and was a member of Kollam District Panchayat from 2000 to 2005.

But he later quit the Congress following political differences and moved to the CPI(M).

In the 2016 Assembly election, he defeated sitting MLA Shibhu Baby John in Chavara, a stronghold of the RSP, by 6,189 votes.

Mr. Pillai is survived by wife Suma and children Sujeeth, Sreejith and Sreelakshmi.