ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) MLA hits out at G. Sudhakaran

Published - June 18, 2024 08:44 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Amidst the ongoing tussle in the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI (M)] in Alappuzha, party leader and Ambalappuzha MLA H. Salam has hit out at senior CPI(M) leader and former Minister G. Sudhakaran.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Mr. Sudhakaran’s repeated statements regarding “political criminals”, Mr. Salam speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday said that if a person despite being a member of the party tried to malign it, then that person has become a political criminal. “Acts helping political opponents amounted to political criminalism,” the MLA said.

Mr. Salam said that Mr. Sudhakaran who is a CPI(M) member was saying things in public that should not be said. Without naming the senior leader, the MLA said that everybody knew the person and reasons behind K.R. Gouri’s ouster from the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The CPI(M) suffered a major setback in Alappuzha after Gouri left the party. However, the party survived the crisis. If we go into root cause, I will be forced to say many things,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Terming Mr. Sudhakaran a respected leader of the party, Mr. Salam denied allegations the party had ignored the former. He said that Mr. Sudhakaran had contested seven times to the State Assembly on the party ticket and held various positions.

Mr. Salam had replaced Mr. Sudhakaran as the Ambalappuzha MLA in the 2021 elections. “I was given the ticket to contest from Ambalappuzha constituency by the party as part of the decision to bring in a generational shift,” he said, adding that all party members should maintain discipline.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US