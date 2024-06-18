CPI(M) MLA hits out at G. Sudhakaran

Amidst the ongoing tussle in the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI (M)] in Alappuzha, party leader and Ambalappuzha MLA H. Salam has hit out at senior CPI(M) leader and former Minister G. Sudhakaran.

On Mr. Sudhakaran’s repeated statements regarding “political criminals”, Mr. Salam speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday said that if a person despite being a member of the party tried to malign it, then that person has become a political criminal. “Acts helping political opponents amounted to political criminalism,” the MLA said.

Mr. Salam said that Mr. Sudhakaran who is a CPI(M) member was saying things in public that should not be said. Without naming the senior leader, the MLA said that everybody knew the person and reasons behind K.R. Gouri’s ouster from the party.

“The CPI(M) suffered a major setback in Alappuzha after Gouri left the party. However, the party survived the crisis. If we go into root cause, I will be forced to say many things,” he said.

Terming Mr. Sudhakaran a respected leader of the party, Mr. Salam denied allegations the party had ignored the former. He said that Mr. Sudhakaran had contested seven times to the State Assembly on the party ticket and held various positions.

Mr. Salam had replaced Mr. Sudhakaran as the Ambalappuzha MLA in the 2021 elections. “I was given the ticket to contest from Ambalappuzha constituency by the party as part of the decision to bring in a generational shift,” he said, adding that all party members should maintain discipline.