CPI(M) meet triggers speculation about anti-corruption inquiries against rank and file

February 10, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST

Thiruvananthapuram A two-day closed-door meeting of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) State committee which concluded on Friday triggered speculation that the conclave had weighed the ongoing internal inquiries into the nepotism charges against party members from the branch level and upwards. However, no party official has confirmed or denied the conjecture, given the CPI(M) penchant for secrecy in organisational matters.

Nevertheless, the CPI(M)‘s resolute silence about its discussions did not occlude press reports that the committee considered instituting a commission to inquire into CP(IM) leader P. Jayarajan’s alleged accusation that Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener E. P. Jayarajan gave political cover to his relatives to establish a well-appointed Ayurveda hilltop resort in Kannur district. Several television channels reported that Mr. E. P. Jayarajan staunchly defended his innocence in the meeting and hinted at a conspiracy to defame him.

Some inferred the party would also probe the conspiracy angle “propounded” by the convener that seemed to target Mr. P. Jayarajan. The channels named no sources.

Background

Last December, the CPI(M) attempted to underscore its “revolutionary character and shatter the party’s bureaucratic inertia” by urging the rank and file to report misconduct, substance abuse, nepotism and corruption by members to appropriate committees.

According to CPI(M) State secretary M. V. Govindan the “rectification document” adopted by the State committee was in congruence with the party’s central tenets of self-criticism and collective course correction. The party’s decision came close on the heels of a slew of accusations of nepotism against party members holding organisational positions and public offices. It also indicated the party’s radical pitch to weed out political corruption and “bourgeoise inclinations”.

Soon, a succession of reports about alleged acts of corruption by CPI(M) leaders inundated social and mainstream media. The situation prompted the CPI(M) to dismiss the “guesswork” as “feverish media” imagination.

Nevertheless, Friday’s State committee meeting seemed to have rekindled the same “media narrative” which appeared to suggest that the CPI(M) pitch to “purge” the party of anti-communist traits had descended into recriminatory and fratricidal friction at different levels of the hierarchy.