CPI(M) meet highlights K-Rail as a ‘silver lining’

Thrissur

22 January 2022 19:48 IST

Meet in Thrissur calls for SilverLine implementation

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] district conference, which concluded here on Saturday, termed the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod semi-high-speed rail (K-Rail) the ‘silver lining’ of Kerala development.

A resolution passed at the conference said K-Rail would give wings for the development dreams of the State. Vested interests were trying to sabotage the project. The resolution demanded the implementation of the project.

Earlier, while inaugurating the delegate session on Friday, Polit Bureau member M.A Baby said that even some supporters of the Left Democratic Front were are apprehensive about the project. Hence, the project would be implemented only after heeding the opinion of the public.

“The LDF has fulfilled all its promises in the last five years. It will fulfill its promises for the next five years too. People, who are scared of its performance, are creating problems,” Mr. Baby alleged.

Eco-friendly projects

Another resolution demanded the implementation of comprehensive eco-friendly projects in the district. The projects should be designed by exploring scope for development in fields including agriculture, tourism, health sector, culture, rehabilitation of the differently abled, small-scale industries, and irrigation.

The district conference re-elected M.M. Varghese as Thrissur district secretary.