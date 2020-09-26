CPI(M) meet dwells on power shifts in UDF

Thiruvananthapuram

26 September 2020 23:34 IST

IUML’s ‘dominant role’ in the UDF was a talking point at State committee meet

The purported power shifts in the United Democratic Front (UDF) was reportedly a talking point in the CPI(M) State committee which convened here on Saturday.

The CPI(M) felt that the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) was realigning itself to assume a dominant role in the coalition. The League planned to relegate the Congress to a secondary position incrementally.

The split in the Kerala Congress (M) has given impetus to the move. IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, MP, had returned to State politics to plot the party’s new course of action. He would seek more seats for his party in the coming elections in an attempt to put the IUML’s representation in the Assembly on a par with the Congress.

Fundamentalist forces

The CPI(M) reportedly felt Mr. Kunhalikutty hoped to achieve dominion over the Congress in the UDF by wooing fundamentalist forces to the IUML fold. An accommodation with the Jamat-e-Islami and the SDPI was in the works.

Several speakers reportedly pointed out that the minority community had gravitated towards the CPI(M), given its spirited resistance to the inherently anti-Muslim Citizenship Amendment Act. The LDF government had passed a resolution in the Assembly against the Central law. The social welfare and public health achievements of the LDF government had resonated strongly among the populace.

Stance on Hagia Sophia

The IUML feared that it was losing ground to the LDF in its home turf in north Kerala. The scare had caused the IUML to move towards fundamentalist outfits. Illustratively, the IUML had abandoned its secular position on issues such as the conversion of the iconic Hagia Sophia in Istanbul from a historical museum to a mosque. It had defended the change of status welcomed by Islamist outfits internationally.

CPI(M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who chaired the conference, told journalists that the IUML would try to ‘swallow’ the Congress. He said Mr. Kunhalikutty had indicated that BJP was not the main enemy of the IUML in Kerala and has sought an accommodation with the Sangh Parivar.