CPI(M) meet discusses poll issues

The CPI(M) State secretariat met here on Saturday for the first time after the declaration of the Assembly election.
By some accounts, the secretariat held exploratory talks on seat-sharing. It foresaw no issues given Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator Mani C. Kappan's defection to the UDF.
The NCP remained aligned with the LDF. It was unlikely to make a bid for the Pala seat held by Mr. Kappan. Jose K. Mani of the Kerala Congress(M) had also hinted he would be extremely accommodative in intra-coalition talks. The CPI(M) and the CPI had agreed earlier to give up a few of their seats to billet the KC(M) and LJD.
The CPI(M) leaders were unwilling to hazard a guess on each constituent's number of seats. CPI(M) acting secretary A. Vijayaraghavan said the LDF was integrated seamlessly. The seat-sharing process would proceed like clockwork. The coalition would present a united face to the electorate.
The CPI(M) has also sought a panel of likely candidates from its district committees. It was unclear whether the process has started. The CPI(M) would field an eclectic mix of candidates. Its candidate list would reflect youth, governance experience and demographic changes.
The LDF was likely to meet next week. The ruling front has not set any deadline for rolling out its candidate list. Nevertheless, there was unlikely to be much delay.
