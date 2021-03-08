CPI(M) may not field Balan’s wife in Tarur

PALAKKAD

08 March 2021 00:12 IST

District secretariat opposes proposal to field her in the Assembly constituency

The CPI(M) is learnt to have decided not to field Minister for Welfare of Backward and Scheduled Communities A.K. Balan’s wife P.K. Jameela in the Tarur Assembly segment in the wake of increasing opposition from the party.

Ms. Jameela’s name was strongly suggested for Tarun, although Mr. Balan said there was no such move.

A meeting of party district secretariat held here on Sunday echoed the sentiment that Ms. Jameela’s candidature would adversely affect the party’s chances in other constituencies too.

Instead of Ms. Jameela, DYFI leader P.P. Sumod’s name has been suggested for the constituency.

Other names

The meeting discussed the names of candidates for other constituencies in the district as well.

Former district panchayat president K. Santhakumari is likely to be the LDF candidate in Kongad. The secretariat has reportedly suggested P. Mammikutty’s name for Shoranur. Mammikutty had contested from Thrithala in 2011.

Ottapalam

DYFI district secretary Prem Kumar is likely to contest from Ottapalam.

However, no candidate was selected for Palakkad.

The CPI(M) is reportedly waiting for Congress dissident A.V. Gopinathan to take a final decision. Mr. Gopinathan, in turn, has been waiting for the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC)’s response to his demand for a change in leadership in the district.

CPI(M) incumbents K.D. Prasenan and K. Babu are likely to seek re-election from Alathur and Nenmara respectively.

CITU leader A. Prabhakaran’s name is suggested for Malampuzha.

To replace VS

He will be replacing party veteran V.S. Achuthanandan.

Meanwhile, posters appeared at different places in the district against the candidature of Ms. Jameela in Tarur.