CPI(M) makes clear its stance on ‘criminals in the guise of party workers’

February 20, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] appears to be making a decisive political move to weed out perceived criminality within its rank and file.

On Monday, the CPI(M) focussed on Thillankeri, a suburb in the party’s stronghold in Kannur district. The party held a public meeting to state its position on “criminals and quotation gangs masquerading as CPI(M) workers”.

The CPI(M)-dominated locality had come into sharp public focus recently after an expelled CPI(M) activist, Akash Thillankeri, engaged the local party leadership in a heated social media spat. Mr. Thillankeri is one of the accused in the high-profile political killing of Youth Congress worker P.V. Suhaib in neighbouring Mattannur in 2018.

Charges against party

Mr. Thillankeri repeatedly alleged that the CPI(M) leadership ordered the hit and later disavowed those who carried out the diktat, pushing them into criminal profiteering to fend for themselves and their families. In contrast, he alleged the CPI(M) succoured the leaders who remotely ordered political killings and rarely faced any legal jeopardy for their crimes.

The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seized on Mr. Thillankeri’s deeply contentious remarks to portray the CPI(M) as a mafia organisation that sacrificed its cadres for criminal ends. The controversy prompted the CPI(M) to draw the line at incessant Opposition criticism and the attempts by some party youth in Thillankeri to lionise Mr. Thillankeri.

CPI(M) Kannur district secretary M.V. Jayarajan, who inaugurated the meeting, said the party would not allow criminals to hold it hostage. He said sporting party symbols or wearing a red shirt would not make a person a communist.

A communist should have discipline and learn to work within the party’s ambit. The organisation was more important than the individual. “Quotation gangs have no place in CPI(M). The party will not entertain persons who engage in criminal activity and then scurry back to seek political cover behind the CPI(M) flag,” he said.

Veteran Kannur CPI(M) leader and party State committee member P. Jayarajan said no individual could claim to be the face of the party in Thillankeri. “The media inflated certain persons to denigrate and demonise the CPI(M). Such propaganda will not pass muster with the public”.

Party’s self-criticism

In Kasaragod, CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan sent a similar message to the rank and file. He said the party’s self-criticism and collective course correction process would isolate anti-people elements.

Meanwhile, the Kannur police have moved the court to cancel Mr. Thillankeri bail in the Suhaib murder case by alleging that he violated bail conditions. Earlier, the police had accorded station bail to Mr. Thillankeri in a case relating to the alleged defamation of a woman on social media.