CPI(M) loses power in Muthalamada

No-confidence motion against the panchayat president and vice president moved by two Independent members was passed with the support of the UDF and the BJP members

February 04, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI(M) lost power in the Muthalamada grama panchayat after a no-confidence motion against the panchayat president and vice president moved by two Independent members was passed with the support of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP members.

When eight members of the CPI(M) opposed the no-trust motion, six Congress members, two Independents, and three BJP members supported it. One seat remained vacant in the 20-member panchayat after a CPI(M) councillor had quit on getting a government job.

However, the BJP suspended three of its councillors after they voted in favour of the no-trust motion by violating the writ.

