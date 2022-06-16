CPI(M) local committee office in Kannur attacked

After a spate of alleged attacks on Congress offices in Kannur, unidentified persons reportedly damaged the CPI(M) local committee office at Kakkad by throwing stones at it.

The windows of the building were damaged in the attack. CPI(M) workers said the attack took place on Wednesday night.

Party local secretary M.V. Sahadevan alleged that the Congress was behind the attack. The Kannur Town police have registered a case on a complaint by him.

CPI(M) leaders M.V. Jayarajan and K.V. Sumesh, MLA, visited the office. Party workers also staged a protest against the alleged attack.