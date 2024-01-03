CPI(M) likely to retain majority in Calicut varsity Syndicate polls

January 03, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

The CPI(M) is likely to retain its majority in the Syndicate of the University of Calicut when elections to 13 posts in the body will be held in a month or so. However, the Congress, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and the BJP too have reportedly begun efforts to ensure their representation in it.

In the Syndicate, there are government-nominated members along with ex-officio members such as the Vice-Chancellor and other government officials. The others are elected from among the over 100 Senate members through a preferential voting system. Of this, the election to pick a student representative is held separately. The previous Syndicate had 11 elected pro-Left members, while two others belonged to the IUML. The Congress failed to get any of its candidates elected to the body. One seat remained vacant.

This time, the elections are significant because Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, also the Chancellor of the university, has nominated nine persons close to the Sangh Parivar to the Senate. This could lead to at least one member affiliated to the Sangh Parivar getting elected to the Syndicate.

The CPI(M) is likely to get at least nine seats this time as it has the backing of almost 65 members in the Senate. Meanwhile, no official alliance talks have so far been held between the IUML and the Congress. Sources said the Congress failed to win seats last time because its votes got split, which led to two IUML candidates and one CPI(M) candidate getting elected to the Syndicate. If they come to an understanding, the IUML and the Congress may possibly win up to three seats this time.

The university had published the draft voters’ list for the elections on December 15. The last day to suggest corrections in the list was December 30. The Kerala High Court in December had asked the university to conduct the polls in a month. Meanwhile, petitions filed by persons whose names were proposed to the Senate but not considered by the Chancellor are pending in the court.